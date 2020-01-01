Top five news stories to watch out for on January 1, 2020

Come and see the students on the streets
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) charges for businesses with over ₹50 crore annual revenues will now be waived. The modes of payment will be notified soon, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced earlier in December after a review meeting with heads of public sector banks.In her Budget speech in July, she had proposed to waive MDR charges to spur digital payments.
The State Bank of India will introduce OTP-based ATM withdrawals for amounts above ₹10,000, in a bid to strengthen its security system. However, this facility will not be applicable for cash withdrawals at non-SBI ATMs, as this functionality has not been developed in the National Financial Switch.
China will lower tariffs on 805 products ranging from frozen pork, avocado and some types of semiconductors as Beijing looks to boost imports amid a slowing economy and a trade war with the US. Around 706 products were taxed at temporary rates in 2019.
Machine-readable GST e-invoicing will be introduced in the Goods and Services Tax System. A standardised protocol, powered by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and information technology, it will enable machines to read electronic invoices.
Workers in Kerala’s plantation sector are all set to receive a wage increase of ₹52 per day from now on, following the Plantation Labour Committee’s decision to hike wages in the tea, rubber, cardamom and coffee sectors.
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
We are finally stepping in to 2020, the year that seemed far in to the future. So far away that many companies ...
Recent approvals for enhancing production, extension of mine leasing rights and healthy margins bode well for ...
Here are a few steps that can help your buck travel far in the new year, and beyond
The recent weakness in the stock is a buying opportunity for long-term investors, given the company’s strong ...
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...