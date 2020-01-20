Top five news stories to watch out for on January 20, 2020

WEF 2020 to take place from January 20 onwards: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will lead the Indian delegation to the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos from January 20 to 24. Goyal will also participate in an informal WTO Ministerial gathering being held in Davos during this period. The Union Minister will hold bilateral meetings with ministers of Australia, South Africa, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Korea, and Singapore.

Nominations for BJP National President's post: The nominations for the election to the post of the BJP national president will be filed on January 20, and polling, if required, will take place the next day. The elevation of BJP working president JP Nadda to the top party post is all but certain as he is likely to be elected unopposed, party sources have said.

Karnataka assembly session from January 20: decided to hold the first legislative session of 2020 from January 20 to 30, with the Governor addressing the joint session on the first day. The January session would be the first after the ruling BJP had swept the by-elections, winning 12 of the total 15 seats, helping the four-month-old BS Yediyurappa government to retain a majority in the Assembly.

Air India trade unions are likely to demand a VRS package at their second meeting with Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi on January 20. The minister is set to meet over a dozen Air India unions, including unrecognized ones, on Monday for the second time in a month over the airline’s privatization plans. The government is planning to float Expression of Interest (EoI) for selling its entire 100 percent stake in the loss-making flag carrier next week.

The Supreme Court will hear a plea of a death row convict on January 20 in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case against a Delhi High Court order dismissing his claim of being a juvenile at the time of the commission of the offence. Besides, the convict has sought a direction restraining the authorities from executing the death penalty, which has been scheduled for February 1.