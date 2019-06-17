Top five news stories to watch out for on June 17, 2019

A one-woman army that waged a battle for empathy
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a strike on June 17. This strike in to express solidarity with the doctors agitating against the recent attack in West Bengal. IMA has called for “nationwide withdrawal of non-essential services in all healthcare institutions” including OPDs for 24 hours.
The 17th Lok Sabha session is set to begin from June 17. This will be the first session after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second win in the general elections. It is likely that President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament on the first day of the session. It is also likely that a pro-tem speaker will be appointed on Monday.
BJP President and Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to hold a meeting at BJP headquarters June 17. This high-level meet is to discuss and decide on the ways to carry out the memebership drive of the party on July 6. The party is likely to decide and fix glitches that occurred during the last drive.
Cyclone Vayu is likely to hit to Gujarat coast June 17. It is said to turn into a depression and reach North Gujarat coast by evening. IMD forecast the intensity and depression to be less and thus bring a good amount of rain with less wind intesity. Cyclone Vayu was about to hit the state on June 13, but had moved away.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and Andhra Pradesh’s CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy are likely to meet on June 17. KCR is likely to invite Jagan for the inaugration of Kaleswaram irrigation project on June 21. The two are also expected to carry their talks on the negotiations on resolving bifurcation-related issues between the states.
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
A new app, Good Vibes, introduces the deaf-blind to a tactile language that could transform their lives
Project Apple Unnati helps Uttarakhand farmers grow the fruit as a creeper
Earnings growth for India Inc, which has been on first gear in recent times, is all set to receive a boost ...
The key benchmark indices gained sharply last week, breaking important hurdles
While margins can be under pressure, healthy demand and good pricing power are positives
If company-specific issues are resolved favourably, long-term prospects will be good
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
Please Email the Editor