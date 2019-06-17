Top five news stories to watch out for on June 17, 2019

Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a strike on June 17. This strike in to express solidarity with the doctors agitating against the recent attack in West Bengal. IMA has called for “nationwide withdrawal of non-essential services in all healthcare institutions” including OPDs for 24 hours.

The 17th Lok Sabha session is set to begin from June 17. This will be the first session after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second win in the general elections. It is likely that President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament on the first day of the session. It is also likely that a pro-tem speaker will be appointed on Monday.

BJP President and Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to hold a meeting at BJP headquarters June 17. This high-level meet is to discuss and decide on the ways to carry out the memebership drive of the party on July 6. The party is likely to decide and fix glitches that occurred during the last drive.

Cyclone Vayu is likely to hit to Gujarat coast June 17. It is said to turn into a depression and reach North Gujarat coast by evening. IMD forecast the intensity and depression to be less and thus bring a good amount of rain with less wind intesity. Cyclone Vayu was about to hit the state on June 13, but had moved away.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and Andhra Pradesh’s CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy are likely to meet on June 17. KCR is likely to invite Jagan for the inaugration of Kaleswaram irrigation project on June 21. The two are also expected to carry their talks on the negotiations on resolving bifurcation-related issues between the states.