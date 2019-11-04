Top five news stories to watch out for on November 4, 2019

Freed from an inhuman practice
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to take part in 14th East Asia Summit in Thailand. Modi is also set to have a number of bilateral meetings with various East Asian leaders after the meet, besides attending a special lunch hosted by the Thai Prime Minister.
State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd is slated to open applications for its voluntary retirement scheme, even as the public sector unit defaulted on October salaries. The window is open for 30 days. BSNL plans to offer VRS to employees above 50 years of age and expects at least 80,000 personnel to avail it. The PSU employs nearly 1.59 lakh personnel, of which around 1.06 lakh are aged above 50.
The odd-even road rationing scheme is set to return to Delhi for the third time and will be in effect till November 15. Under the scheme, which aims to reduce pollution in Delhi, odd and even-numbered vehicles ply on the roads on alternate days.
The main runway of the Mumbai international airport will be partially shut till March 28, 2020. The terminal will remain closed for eight hours every day, except Sundays and select days, for re-carpeting. The secondary runway will be catering to the flights during this time. The repair work of the main runway had been slated to start from November 1.
Financial results of HDFC, IOB, Godrej Agrovet, Saint Gobain and Sundram Fasteners for the quarter ended September are scheduled to be announced.
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
Scroll around your 360-degree world with this reimagined 3-in-1 camera
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Pick up in retail volumes, higher demand during the festival season and favourable monsoon indicate a possible ...
Investors can, however, try to bottom-fish in mid and small-cap stocks
A strong break above ₹3,200 will strengthen the bullish momentum
The company should benefit from its brand strength and wide reach when demand revives
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism