Top five news stories to watch out for on November 4, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to take part in 14th East Asia Summit in Thailand. Modi is also set to have a number of bilateral meetings with various East Asian leaders after the meet, besides attending a special lunch hosted by the Thai Prime Minister.

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd is slated to open applications for its voluntary retirement scheme, even as the public sector unit defaulted on October salaries. The window is open for 30 days. BSNL plans to offer VRS to employees above 50 years of age and expects at least 80,000 personnel to avail it. The PSU employs nearly 1.59 lakh personnel, of which around 1.06 lakh are aged above 50.

The odd-even road rationing scheme is set to return to Delhi for the third time and will be in effect till November 15. Under the scheme, which aims to reduce pollution in Delhi, odd and even-numbered vehicles ply on the roads on alternate days.

The main runway of the Mumbai international airport will be partially shut till March 28, 2020. The terminal will remain closed for eight hours every day, except Sundays and select days, for re-carpeting. The secondary runway will be catering to the flights during this time. The repair work of the main runway had been slated to start from November 1.

Financial results of HDFC, IOB, Godrej Agrovet, Saint Gobain and Sundram Fasteners for the quarter ended September are scheduled to be announced.