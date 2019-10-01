Top five news stories to watch out for on October 1, 2019

BSNL trade union strike: The Unions and Associations of BSNL will go on a lunch-hour strike on October 1 to protest against the salary delay and non-payment of wages to contract workers. The Unions demand the government to their salaries in case BSNL is unable to raise funds. The other demands include allotment of 4G spectrum, implementation of third-pay revision and financial support to the telecom company.

Samsung Galaxy Fold in India: Samsung is all set to launch its latest Galaxy Fold in India on October 1. Following a series of problems during media review, Samsung had put on hold the sales of Galaxy Fold. Likely to be priced over Rs 1 lakh, the Fold will be come with two displays and six cameras.

SC hearing on abrogation of Article 370: A Supreme Court bench is set to hear a batch of petitions challenging Centre’s move of abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and related issues. The Modi government on August 5 scrapped Article 370 and two Union Territories will come into being from October 31. The Bench will also hear matters related to alleged restrictions imposed on the Kashmir Valley and movement of journalists in the Valley.

New Liquor Policy in Andhra Pradesh: Starting October 1, the Andhra Pradesh government is set to take control of all the liquor shops in the State. The step, taken by the YSR Congress government, is aimed towards imposing complete prohibition of liquor sales in the State. The government also informed that number of liquor shops in Andhra Pradesh will be brought down to 3,000 from Tuesday.

Hong Kong protest and China anniversary: Protestors in Hong Kong brace for a fresh violence as the city gears up to celebrate the 70 anniversary of China. Hong Kong was cleaned up and train services were resumed in Hong Kong as the authorities try to ease the situation in the city ahead of the celebrations. Fireworks display were also cancelled