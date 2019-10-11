Top five news stories to watch out for on October 11, 2019

Modi-Xi meet: Chinese President Xi Jinping will arrive in Chennai on October 11 ahead of his informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mamallapuram. This will be the second informal summit between the two leaders, the first one at the Chinese city of Wuhan. During the meeting, India and China are likely to announce measures to strengthen the relationship between the two nations.

Infosys Q2 results: IT major Infosys will announce its Q2 results on Friday. The company is expected to post a strong revenue growth. Analysts expect a 4 per cent growth and revise its guidance upwards for FY 2020. TCS kicked-off the results season for the IT companies on October 10 posting a net profit of Rs 8,402 crore.

Nokia 6.2 launch in India: Nokia is all set to launch its latest Nokia 6.2 in India on Friday. The smartphone was unveiled last month on the sidelines of IFA trade fair by HMD Global. Likely to be priced around Rs 12,000, the Nokia 6.2 will come with triple rear camera and run on Android 9 Pie. It will be an Amazon exclusive phone.

Power Ministers meet: State Power Ministers’ Conference will be held on Friday at Kevadia, at the banks of Narmada river. The two-day meet will see discussions on policies related to emerging technologies in sustainable and renewable energy sector, and ease of doing business in solar and wind energy space among others. Energy ministers and secretaries of all states and union territories will be participating in the conference.

Nobel peace prize: The Swedish Academy will announce the Nobel Peace Prize winner today. Teenager climate activist Greta Thunberg is the frontrunner for the award. This year’s will be the 100th peace prize award and if Greta wins the award, she will become the youngest recipient of the award.