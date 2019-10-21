Top five news stories to watch out for on October 21, 2019

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 review: The only Android tablet that matters
A tablet that tries hard to be a notebook, aiming at busy folks on the go
Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly elections: Single-phase assembly elections will be held in Maharashtra and Haryana on October 21. The Election Commission will also hold by-elections to 64 vacant Assembly seats in various states, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Sikkim, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, and Assam. Counting of votes will take place on October 24.
Read more: Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Haryana to be held on October 21
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to inaugurate the Col Chewang Rinchen Bridge built between Durbuk and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh on October 21. The bridge, built by the Border Roads Organisation will reduce travel time by about half and help in the development of border areas and villages across Shyok River.
Axis Bank Q2 Results: Axis Bank, is likely to declare its Q2 result on October 21. Axis Bank, which has been a star performer at the bourses, its stock has a return of 14.42 percent year-to-date and for the three-year and 10-year period, the returns were 33.23 percent and 250.66 percent respectively.
Also read: Will Axis Bank emulate HDFC Bank performance?
Brexit: The speaker of Britain's House of Commons John Bercow is likely to rule on Monday(October 21) if he will allow the government to put forward a vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal. Boris Johnson was bound by law to issue a letter seeking a delay to Brexit after MPs voted in a historic Super Saturday Parliament session to delay voting on his motion on a new Brexit deal.
Also read: UK PM sends unsigned letter to EU asking for Brexit delay
Ind vs SA Ranchi Test, Third-Day: India will be looking to consolidate on its second-day gains while bowling, after Rohit Sharma slammed his maiden double hundred in Test cricket before India declared their first innings at 497 for nine. India leads the 3 match test series 2-0.
A tablet that tries hard to be a notebook, aiming at busy folks on the go
The Oppo Reno2 has a surprising bunch of top-line features making it no run-of-the-mill mobile but it doesn’t ...
A retired school teacher brings colour and comfort to hospital patients by stitching blankets for them
The administration and water friends or jal sakhis ensure that conservation steps are implemented
The past year has been quite torrid for investors, with slowing growth, geo-political tensions and problems in ...
The Sensex and the Nifty advanced 3% last week on good buying support
Operating profits, margins may face pressure due to low volumes and realisations
The stock’s run-up seems to have more than factored in the positives
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Le Café in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for the ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains