News

Top five news stories to watch out for on October 21, 2019

| Updated on October 20, 2019 Published on October 21, 2019

Polling officials check and seal electronic voting and VVPAT machines in Thane on Friday, ahead of the Assembly elections on Monday   -  Vibhav Birwatkar

Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly elections: Single-phase assembly elections will be held in Maharashtra and Haryana on October 21. The Election Commission will also hold by-elections to 64 vacant Assembly seats in various states, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Sikkim, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, and Assam. Counting of votes will take place on October 24.

Read more: Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Haryana to be held on October 21

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to inaugurate the Col Chewang Rinchen Bridge built between Durbuk and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh on October 21. The bridge, built by the Border Roads Organisation will reduce travel time by about half and help in the development of border areas and villages across Shyok River.

Axis Bank Q2 Results: Axis Bank, is likely to declare its Q2 result on October 21. Axis Bank, which has been a star performer at the bourses, its stock has a return of 14.42 percent year-to-date and for the three-year and 10-year period, the returns were 33.23 percent and 250.66 percent respectively. 

Also read: Will Axis Bank emulate HDFC Bank performance?

Brexit: The speaker of Britain's House of Commons John Bercow is likely to rule on Monday(October 21) if he will allow the government to put forward a vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal. Boris Johnson was bound by law to issue a letter seeking a delay to Brexit after MPs voted in a historic Super Saturday Parliament session to delay voting on his motion on a new Brexit deal.

Also read: UK PM sends unsigned letter to EU asking for Brexit delay

Ind vs SA Ranchi Test, Third-Day: India will be looking to consolidate on its second-day gains while bowling, after Rohit Sharma slammed his maiden double hundred in Test cricket before India declared their first innings at 497 for nine. India leads the 3 match test series 2-0.

Read more: Rohit’s double, Rahane’s ton put India on top

Published on October 21, 2019
Axis Bank Ltd
events
politics
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
CII adopts 100 villages in Punjab, Haryana to curb pollution through stubble burning