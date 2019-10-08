Top five news stories to watch out for on October 8, 2019

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to fly Rafale sortie on October 8 in Paris: The defense minister will fly a sortie in a Rafale fighter jet from a French airbase in Paris to gain first-hand experience of the aircraft. The ceremony to hand over the first Rafale jet will take place on October 8, the foundation day of the Indian Air Force.

Boris Johnson set to suspend UK parliament from October 8: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to ask for parliament to be suspended from October 8 to 14, his Downing Street office said on Wednesday, after a previous attempt was ruled unlawful. Johnson previously advised the monarch to suspend, or prorogue, parliament from September 10 to October 14.

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will visit Mongolia between October 8 and 9 as a follow-up of the state visit the President of Mongolia to India in September .The minister will participate in the opening ceremony of infrastructure that Mongolia has already constructed for the Indian-funded Mongol refinery project.

From October 8, the Income Tax scrutiny assessment process under section 143(3) is all set for a make-over with a move to online/ faceless assessment. To avoid hassles for the taxpayer as well as to reduce room for malpractices on the side of the department, the manual interface between the tax department and the taxpayer during the scrutiny assessment process is being made online or faceless now. Every notice or order will be delivered to the assessee electronically.

Imran Khan likely to attend the China-Pakistan Business Forum in Beijing on October 8: During the visit, Khan will attend the China-Pakistan Business Forum in Beijing on October 8, according to the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade. After being sworn in as prime minister, Khan first visited China in November 2018. In April 2019, Khan visited Beijing to participate in the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.