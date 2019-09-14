Top five news stories to watch out for September 14, 15

RCEP members meet: India will host a two-day meeting, on September 14 and 15, of RCEP members in New Delhi. The RCEP member countries have committed to conclude the proposed trade agreement by November. The representatives from 16 countries will discuss ideas to strengthen the proposed pact between the partner nations. This will the first meeting in the series.

Modi’s gift auction: Gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past six months will go under hammer on September 14. The proceeds from the e-auction would go towards Government’s Namame Gange project. A total of 2,772 gifts that would going under auction including the display put at National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi.

Mumbai AC local: Starting September 14, the Mumbai AC local train will operate daily between Churchgate and Virar stations. Currently, the AC local runs six trips a day from Monday to Fridays. The first AC local train was launched in December 2017.

India-South Africa T20: The first T20 match between India and South Africa will begin on September 15. The first in the three-match series during South Africa’s tour of India will be played in Dharmsala. Quinton De Kock will captain the visitors team in the absence of Faf Du Plesis, who is not medically fit.

Round-trip based rate scheme for containers: Beginning September 15, a round-trip based rate scheme will be flagged off for ultra-short lead container traffic. The move aims to wean away this segment from roads. The new scheme will be levied on round-trips for up to 50 km.