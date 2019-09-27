Top five news stories to watch out for September 28-29

Air India begins services to Uttarakhand, Varanasi from Sept 28

Air India would begin its services between Uttarakhand capital Dehradun and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh from tomorrow, September 28. The development was confirmed by the Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat last Monday.

The connecting Air India flight is set to connect Mumbai with Dehradun and Varanasi with an Airbus 319 aircraft from September 28. Flight AI-689, which will operate every Wednesday and Saturday, will leave Mumbai at 10.25 a.m. to reach Dehradun at 12.40 p.m., and leave from there at 1.10 p.m. to land at Varanasi at 2.35 p.m. The return flight AI-690 will leave Varanasi at 3.05 p.m. and arrive at Dehradun at 4.30 p.m. The flight will take off from there at 5 p.m. and reach Mumbai at 7 p.m.

Last date extended for GATE 2020 Registration

The last date for GATE 2020 registration has been extended by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi. The last date of registration is now September 28, 2019, whereas earlier it was September 24. This decision was taken based on heavy traffic congestion on the website during the last date of the registration. Candidates can do the GATE 2020 registration through the official website of GATE, http://gate.iitd.ac.in/.

Amazon, Flipkart festival sales from Sept 29

E-commerce players, including Amazon and Flipkart are expected to generate sales of over $4.8 billion during this year's festive month (September 29-October 4), ahead of Diwali and Dussehra festivals.

About 80 per cent of these sales will occur between September 29 and October 4 — the period in which Flipkart and Amazon will hold their 'Big Billion Days' and 'Great Indian Festival' sales.

Online sales during these five-day festivals had grown from $1.5 billion in 2017 to $2.9 billion in 2018. According to Forrester’s estimates, sales will hit $3.8 billion this year.

MG Motor restarts bookings for Hector SUV

MG Motor India will restart accepting bookings for the Hector SUV from September 29 onwards. The UK carmaker received over 21,000 bookings for the vehicle within 45 days of its arrival in the market. In the last two months, the company managed to sell over 3,500 units of the MG Hector.

Aiming to ensure timely delivery to customers who have already booked the SUV in advance, the company had temporarily stopped taking booking for the vehicle due to high demand in July.

Rajnath Singh to commission submarine INS Khanderi

State-owned Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd will deliver INS Khanderi, the second of the six Scorpene Class submarines it is building for the Indian Navy, in the next few days. The fully-automated submarine will be commissioned into the Indian Navy on September 28 at the Naval Dockyard by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The first submarine named INS Kalvari was commissioned into the Indian Navy last September. The third submarine named INS Karanj is currently undergoing sea trials and the fourth is getting ready to be launched. The balance two submarines are at various stages of outfitting. The last of the submarines will be delivered by 2022.

Mazagon Dock is building the submarines under a transfer of technology agreement with the Naval Group of France.