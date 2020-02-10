Top five stories to watch for on February 10, 2020

The Supreme Court will hear the pleas against the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh on February 10. The court decided to do so as it did not want the case to “influence” the February 8 Delhi Assembly Elections. The bench also asked the petitioners to come prepared to argue on why the matter should not be remitted back to the Delhi High Court. In connection with the Sabarimala case, it will also pronounce the order on whether it can refer questions of law to a larger bench while exercising its review. Earlier, the apex court had reserved the order while the bench was hearing the issues relating to discriminations against women at various places of worship including the Sabarimala temple.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will allocate the various portfolios to the ministers of his cabinet on February 10. This comes a few days after Yediyurappa’s cabinet had witnessed an expansion. At present, there are ministers in the State’s cabinet with six vacancies now. The first expansion which took place in August last year, 17 ministers were inducted.

Ride-hailing platform, Ola, will commence its operations in London on February 10. The company stated that the platform will from functional from day one with over 20,000 drivers having registered on it. Ola had entered into the United Kingdom in 2018, with its operations beginning in Cardiff, Wales. It has now expanded across Birmingham, Liverpool, Bath, and few more cities.

Wondering which stock you could invest in? Take a look at the results of different companies that will be published by the Bombay Stock Exchange on February 10. Watch out for companies like GAIL, Bombay Dyeing, Eros Media, Indian Overseas Bank and more.

To mark the UN World Pulses Day, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) is organising a one-day conference on February 10. The meet, which would attract experts in farming, agricultural economics, and marketing from India as well as abroad, would be inaugurated by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.