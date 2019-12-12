Top five stories to watch out for on December 12, 2019

Britain will hold its general elections on December 12. 650 new members will be elected to the country's parliament. The 650 constituency equates to one seat in UK parliament’s House of Commons. These include 533 constituencies in England, 59 in Scotland, 40 in Wales, 18 in Northern Ireland. The newly formed government is likely be to decide how, when and if the country will leave the European Union.

The Bharat Bond ETF will open on December 12. This is the government's first debt ETF. Several PSUs will raise funds through this instrument. It is likely to have an have an offer size of Rs 7,000 crore. Edelweiss Assest Managment will launch the first tranche. The Union Cabinet had cleared the launch of the Bharat Bond ETF on December 4, allowing retail investors to participate. The ETF will include AAA—rated firms to begin with and the unit value will be priced at Rs 1,000.

The Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, which recently concluded its Rs 750-crore initial public offering, will make the stock market debut on December 12. The shares will be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the microfinance lender said. The initial public offering (IPO), which was open for subscription during December 2-4, was subscribed more than 165 times at a price band of Rs 36-37 per share.

MEA S Jaishankar is set to move the The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha on December 12. The bill seeks to make special provisions for the repression of piracy on high seas and to provide for punishment for the offence of piracy. He will also move to pass the bill on the same day. In the Rajya Sabha, Finace Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2019. The bill seeks to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2019-20.

Elections for the posts of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary, treasurer, joint treasurer and the executive committee members will be organised on December 12. Eight nominations have been filed for the post of vice-president, 13 for the secretary and 12 for the joint secretary.