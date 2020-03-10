Top five stories to watch out for on March 10, 2020

March 10 will be another Tuesday where 6 US states of Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Washington will be voting to know the best Democratic candidate to take on President Trump in the November presidential elections. Democratic presidential contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders touted duelling endorsements on Sunday, with one-time Biden rival Kamala Harris supporting the former vice president, while civil rights leader Jesse Jackson campaigned for Sanders.

March 10 is holi. The financial markets will be closed on the account of Holi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda, had last week said that they would not attend any Holi Milan function in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Afghan government, Taliban to meet for face-to-face peace talks in Oslo by March 10: The intra-Afghan peace talks, involving representatives from the Afghan government, the Taliban and various other groups, will be held in Norway's capital Oslo by March 10,after the US signed a landmark agreement with the Taliban in Doha to bring peace in the war-torn country in February.This will be probably for the first time since the 9/11 attacks that the representative of a duly elected Afghan government and the Taliban would be meeting face-to-face for peace talks.

SEBI might pass its final order in the matter related to CG Power and Industrial Solutions. The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) last month granted SEBI time till March 10 to pass the final order in the matter related to CG Power case, in which former chairman Gautam Thapar and other entities were barred from the securities market.

Japan will announce the second batch of fiscal measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and mitigate its damage to the economy. The government will take steps including helping small- and medium-sized firms cope with any financial shortfalls, Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced a few weeks ago.