Top five stories to watch out for on September 2, 2019

Pakistan will grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav on September 2. Foreign Office Spokesman Mohammad Faisal said Jadhav, 49, is being provided the consular access in line with Vienna Convention on Consular relations, ICJ judgement and the laws of Pakistan. The retired Indian Navy officer is on death row in Pakistan which has accused him of spying. India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy and has been wrongly framed.
The remand for former Union Minister P Chidambaram ends on September 2. This was the second extension of his remand since he was first sent to CBI custody. He was sent to custody on August 22 for a period of four days. P Chidambaram is alleged to be involved the in the INX Media scam.
Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, will begin his visit to Japan and South Korea from September 2. During his visit, he will hold talks with the leadership of Japan and South Korea. As part of his visit to Japan, the Union Defence Minister will co-chair the Annual Defence Ministerial Dialogue with his Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya. He will also call on the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. In South Korea, the defence minister will have a bilateral dialogue with his counterpart Jeong Kyeong. He will also call on the Prime Minister Lee Nak-Yon.
The 14 session of the Conference of Parties (COP14) will begin on September 2. The event will be held in New Delhi. More than 100 countries will participate in the conference. It aims to take steps towards combating desertification. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the representatives at the COP14.
In the Unnao rape case, a Delhi Court will continue to record the statement of rape survivor’s uncle on September 2. Earlier the uncle of the Unnao rape survivor had been transferred to the Tihar jail in Delhi from prison in Uttar Pradesh to ensure his safety. The case is centred around an incident that took place in 2017, wherein a minor was alleged kidnapping and sexually assaulted by BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar.
