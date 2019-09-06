Top five stories to watch out for on September 6, 2019

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will submit its report on the complete probe into the Unnao rape case to the Supreme Court on September 6. The probe agency is yet to record statement of victim’s lawyer, who continues to be in ICU in a Lucknow hospital and unfit to record the statement.

The buyback of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone shares will open on September 6. In June, Adani Ports had announced its plan to buy back up to 39.2 million equity shares at Rs. 500 per share. Each share would be payable in cash for an amount aggregating up to Rs. 1,960 crore on a proportionate basis.

The Students’ Union polls at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will take place on September 6. The results of the polls would be announced two days later after manual counting of votes. The nomination forms were issued on August 26 and the papers. The polling will be conducted in two phases — 9.30 am to 1 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Wondering which stock would be worth investing in? Take a look at the company results published by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on September 6. Keep a tab of companies like SBC Exports and Action Financial Services.

Samsung Electronics’ first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, will be available in South Korea from September 6. It will be available with fifth-generation (5G) mobile connectivity. The world's largest smartphone vendor said the device would be priced at approximately $1,977.47. The highly anticipated handset was originally due to hit the US market in April, but the launch was delayed by screen defects detected in samples.