The Centre in its efforts to boost tourism, is implementing 97 projects covering 3,111 km of road network, at an estimated cost of ₹74,353 crore. These will improve connectivity to 50 “prioritised tourist destinations” identified by the Tourism Ministry under Phase-I, the Standing Committee was informed.

Additional plans are underway for the development of 98 projects spanning another 3,727 km of road and highway connectivity with a capital cost of ₹63,853 crore. This will enhance connectivity to the remaining 50-odd tourist destinations.

The standing committee, chaired by V Vijayasai Reddy noted that road connectivity could significantly boost tourism prospects of any given region and had sought a roadmap for improving highway connectivity to the 50 iconic tourist destinations mentioned in the Budget Speech. “Currently, the Ministry is implementing 97 projects of 3,111 km length at a total capital cost of ₹74,353 crore to improve connectivity to these prioritised 50 tourist destinations identified by Tourism Ministry under Phase-I. Additionally, the Ministry plans to undertake development of 98 projects of length 3,727 km at a total capital cost of ₹63,853 crore. to improve connectivity to remaining 50 tourist destinations,” the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways mentioned in its response.

‘In a mission mode’

In February this year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her Budget speech said, promotion of tourism will be taken up on a “mission mode” with the active participation of States, the convergence of government programmes and public-private partnerships. She also emphasised that the country offers “immense attraction” for domestic as well as foreign tourists. “50 tourist destinations will be selected through challenge mode to be developed as a whole package for domestic and international tourism.”

Earlier this week, the Committee further stated that the ministry did not make any mention of its plans to improve National Highway (NH) connectivity to the 13-odd tourist destinations which are not within 10 km of any of these highways. “The committee desires that all the 100 tourist destinations may be connected with the National Highways,” it said.

“The Ministry is primarily responsible for the development and maintenance of National Highways (NHs). Although there is no dedicated funding for the development of tourists destinations, the Ministry invariably takes up the development of NHs connecting to tourist destinations due to higher traffic density in these sections where special focus is also made for Way Side Amenities (WSAs), adequate signages and roadside/ median beautifications etc., under various schemes of development of NHs,” the government responded.