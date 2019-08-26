Tourism contributes 14.8 per cent towards Karnataka’s GDP: CM BS Yediyurappa

“Tourism contributes 14.8 per cent towards Karnataka’s GDP and supports over 16 million jobs,” said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Speaking after inaugurating first edition of 'Karnataka International Travel Expo', Yediyurappa said “Karnataka has immense potential to become a world-class destination and we in Karnataka are supporting the efforts of the tourism department to globally market the State.”

Karnataka International Travel Expo, sponsored by Karnataka Department of Tourism and Karnataka Tourism Society, has over 400 registered buyers and sellers from 29 countries seeking opportunities in the Karnataka tourism eco-system and to discover the state of Karnataka. The three-day event is expected to facilitate over 10,000 pre-matched appointments to bring together both International and Indians.

“The main goal of the expo is to increase the overall size of the tourism sector in Karnataka. The event has international professionals looking to find new ways to further Karnataka as an ideal destination and get a first-hand exposure to various tourism products of Karnataka,” said TK Anil Kumar, Secretary – Karnataka Tourism Department.

He further said "Karnataka is home to a large and exciting portfolio of globally acclaimed tourism products with UNESCO World Heritage Sites, splendid wildlife and resplendent nature, virgin beaches to adorn. 'Karnataka International Travel Expo', being held for the first time, will provide the impetus to the inbound travel and tourism and would enhance the marketing efforts of Karnataka Tourism to promote our destinations to the travel-trade from all over the world.”

Karnataka Pavilion

The event has an exclusive Karnataka Pavilion: Kumar Pushkar, Managing Director, KSTDC said "Karnataka with its diverse range of products is fast emerging as one of the most interesting and productive states for the travel-trade, both for leisure and business travel. KITE 2019 aims to be a globalized one-stop sourcing platform and is a vital networking platform for stakeholders within our tourism industry to effectively reach out to the global travel market.”

K Shyamaraju, President, Karnataka Tourism Society said “This gathering promises to be a unique opportunity for us to explore the tourism industry in Karnataka. The expo will help create a networking eco-system to focus on developing business opportunities with the travel trade from India and abroad.”

At the expo, major national and state level trade and hospitality associations including the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of India, Association of Domestic Tour Operators Association of India (ADTOI), Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI), India Association of Tour Operators (IATO), Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), BCIC, FKCCI, FHRAI, Karnataka Tourism Forum, Enterprising Agents Association of India (ETAA), SKAL, South India Hotel and Restaurant Association (SIHRA), Travel Agent Federation of India (TAFI), Karnataka Pradesh Hotel & Restaurant Association (KPHRA) etc are the participants.