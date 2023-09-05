In a significant move, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recommended that private FM radio operators should be allowed to broadcast independent news and current affairs programs. It said this should be limited to 10 minutes per (clock) hour. To ensure responsible broadcsting practices, the telecom and broadcast regulator has also said that the program code of conduct applicable to All-India Radio should also be extended and applied to the private FM stations.

Currently, private FM radio operators have the permission to broadcast All India Radio’s news bulletins without any alterations. They are also allowed to share information related to local events and local issues such as traffic blockade, examination updates and utility services update. Private FM radio companies have been urging authorities to allow them to broadcast independent news and current affairs bulletins for some time now.

“By extending the scope of news and current affairs programming on private FM radio, the Authority aims to facilitate a comprehensive flow of information and promote the democratisation of media access. It recognises the potential of FM radio to bridge the information gap, particularly in rural areas,” TRAI stated in its recommendations.

The telecom and broadcast regulator also recommended that anual license fee should be de-linked from Non-Refundable One Time Entry Fee (NOTEF). “The license fee should be calculated as four per cent of the Gross Revenue (GR) of the FM radio channel during the respective financial year. GST should be excluded from Gross Revenue (GR),” the regulator’s recommendation added. As per current policy provisions, operators are required to pay annual license fee at four per cent of Gross Revenue of its FM radio channel for the financial year or 2.5 per cent of NOTEF for the concerned city, whichever is higher.

On the issue of availability of FM radio recievers on mobile handsets, the regulator said that functions or features pertaining to FM radio should remain enabled and activated on all mobile handsets having the necessary hardware.” Built-in FM radio receiver in mobile handset must not be subjected to any form of disablement or deactivation,” it added.

It has also said that Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) should set up a standing Committee, headed by a senior officer of Joint Secretary or above level, to oversee and monitor the compliance by mobile phone manufacturers (or importers). It should also include key stakeholders such Information & Broadcasting Ministry and representative of industry bodies. “An online grievance redressal portal should be provided for submitting information or complaints of case of any noncompliance as regards enablement of FM radio functionality in such mobile handsets that have the necessary functionality for FM receivers,” the regulator added.

It also recommended that the Center “may take appropriate measures to provide relief to the FM radio operators” to address challenges posed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

