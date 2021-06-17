Transporters’ union to protest surge in fuel prices

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
The All India Motor Transport Congress has decided to hold a nationwide protest on June 28 against the increase in fuel price and other issues. It will also submit a memorandum to the Prime Minister in this regard.
AIMTC’s President Kultaran Singh Atwal told BusinessLine that the transporters got support from their members across the country on the issue. The protest is against continuous surge on fuel prices, among others.
It has also decided to prepare for indefinite nationwide chakkajam and if similar conditions persist beyond June-end.
The decision on indefinite strike will be announced in the first week of August after giving statutory notice to the Government, said Atwal.
