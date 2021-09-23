News

Treda Property Show to be hosted during October 1-3

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 23, 2021

To host number of real estate developers under one roof to offer properties from across Hyderabad and Telangana

The Telangana Real Estate Developers Association (TREDA) is set to host a 3-day Treda Property Show 2021 during October 1-3 at Hitex Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad.

The 11th Treda property show to host number of real estate developers under one roof to offer properties from across Hyderabad and Telangana.

Over 100 builders, developers, building material suppliers and financial institutions will be showcasing their offerings at the Property Show.

R Chalapathi Rao, President, Telangana Real Estate Developers Association, in a statement said, “With Hyderabad doing well in the recent times and as we head towards the festival season, this is the right time for every prospective buyer to consider, plan and invest in a property of their choice, that could not just benefit them in short-term but in long-term as well.”

Published on September 23, 2021

