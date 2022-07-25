hamburger

Tri-services joint command to be set up: Rajnath Singh

BL New Delhi Bureau | New Delhi, July 25 | Updated on: Jul 25, 2022
File picture: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Joint command structure would ensure better coordination between the arms of the defence forces, he said

The government has decided to set up joint theatre command of the tri-services for better coordination among armed forces, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Government sources said the structure of the joint threatre command was still on the drawing board, awaiting a final response from all three services.

Speaking at a programme organised to commemorate ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ in Jammu on Sunday, Singh said the Kargil war had underlined the need to achieve self-reliance in the defence sector. So, "we have decided to set up joint theatre command (in the country)" he said.

He added “India has become a strong and confident nation, which is well-equipped to protect its people from anyone who tries to cast an evil eye”.

The government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has taken a series of steps to develop a self-reliant defence ecosystem that provides indigenous state-of-the-art weapons/ equipment to the Armed Forces for future wars.

The recent measures taken by the government had helped India emerge among the top 25 exporters of defence items. "We have set a target to achieve Rs 35,000 crore worth of exports by 2025 and become a top exporter in the times to come. Our aim is to make India a global superpower. This will be a fitting tribute to our fallen heroes, who made the supreme sacrifice while dreaming of an India which is strong, prosperous, self-reliant and victorious,” commented Singh.

On PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan, the senior BJP leader stated that these areas were illegally occupied by Pakistan and a resolution to free them had been unanimously passed in Parliament. Singh appreciated the support extended by the people of Jammu & Kashmir to the armed forces and their commitment to safeguard the interests of the nation like all other states.

A number of serving Armed Forces personnel as well as veterans, including Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Bana Singh, were among those present at the function.

Published on July 25, 2022
