Tri-services joint command to be set up: Rajnath Singh

The government has decided to set up joint theatre command of the tri-services for better coordination among armed forces, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Government sources said the structure of the joint threatre command was still on the drawing board, awaiting a final response from all three services.
Speaking at a programme organised to commemorate ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ in Jammu on Sunday, Singh said the Kargil war had underlined the need to achieve self-reliance in the defence sector. So, "we have decided to set up joint theatre command (in the country)" he said.
He added “India has become a strong and confident nation, which is well-equipped to protect its people from anyone who tries to cast an evil eye”.
The government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has taken a series of steps to develop a self-reliant defence ecosystem that provides indigenous state-of-the-art weapons/ equipment to the Armed Forces for future wars.
The recent measures taken by the government had helped India emerge among the top 25 exporters of defence items. "We have set a target to achieve Rs 35,000 crore worth of exports by 2025 and become a top exporter in the times to come. Our aim is to make India a global superpower. This will be a fitting tribute to our fallen heroes, who made the supreme sacrifice while dreaming of an India which is strong, prosperous, self-reliant and victorious,” commented Singh.
On PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan, the senior BJP leader stated that these areas were illegally occupied by Pakistan and a resolution to free them had been unanimously passed in Parliament. Singh appreciated the support extended by the people of Jammu & Kashmir to the armed forces and their commitment to safeguard the interests of the nation like all other states.
A number of serving Armed Forces personnel as well as veterans, including Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Bana Singh, were among those present at the function.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.