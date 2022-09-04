Tributes pour in for Cyrus Mistry

Tributes poured from industrialists and political leaders at Cyrus Mistry’s demise on Sunday.

“Got to know Cyrus well during his all-too-brief tenure as the head of the House of Tata. I was convinced he was destined for greatness. If life had other plans for him, so be it, but life itself should not have been snatched away from him,” Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, said.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani group, said, “Shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Cyrus Mistry. One of the finest gentlemen I have known, he was one of the best business minds of his generation. It is a tragic loss. He was called away too soon. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

‘Loss to the world of commerce’

“The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

“He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group,” said Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG Group.

“Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Cyrus Mistry. He was well known as a polite, down-to-earth and hands-on professional. I will personally cherish the memories of the time spent working with him! RIP Mr Mistry!” said Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc.

Vedanta Group Chairman, Anil Agarwal said, “Corporate India has lost a promising son. Shocked and saddened to hear of the untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry.”

Anil Singhvi, former CEO of Ambuja Cements, said, “He was a sharp honest, hard-working person but truly overwhelmed by the job entrusted to him. His biggest mistake was to surround himself with a bunch of people who were inexperienced and immature and led him into all unwanted and unwarranted hasty decisions.”