Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will meet with the legal representatives of the 10,323 retrenched teachers on November 22 to find a possible solution to the vexed problem, an official said on Sunday.

A significant group of 10,323 retrenched teachers have been on fast unto death demanding restoration of their services near Rabindra Bhavan for the past 32 days.

Earlier, representatives of the 10,323 teachers met the Chief Minister and put forward their demand for the restoration of their services and they were assured that there will be a meeting of 'extended form' after Durga puja.

"The Chief Minister is scheduled to meet the legal representatives of 10,323 teachers to discuss their issue as promised earlier. The meeting will also be attended by Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Education Secretary Brijesh Pandey and myself," Law Secretary Biswajit Palit told PTI.

Kamal Deb, who leads the agitation on behalf of 10,323 teachers, confirmed the invitation to the meeting with the Chief Minister scheduled on November 22.

"We are informed that the Chief Minister will hold an extended forum to discuss our problem and find an amble solution for the livelihood of 10,323 teachers," he said.

Deb said it was good that the chief minister has initiated a fresh bid to resolve the problem.

The High Court of Tripura terminated all the 10,323 teachers of different categories declaring the entire recruitment process illegal and faulty in 2014 following several writ petitions. However, the then Manik Sarkar government had filed an SLP in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s verdict but its appeal was quashed by the apex court in March 2017.

