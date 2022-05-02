Twixor raises $2.4 m from Season Two Ventures, Axilor Ventures and The Chennai Angels in Series A Round

Twixor, the Singapore-headquartered company with R&D center in IIT Madras Research Park, Chennai has raised $2.4 million in Series A round from Season Two Ventures (an Indo-US corridor VC firm), Axilor Ventures and The Chennai Angels.

The low-code no-code (LCNC) conversational Artificial Intelligence and process automation platform was developed at the IIT Madras campus and has a significant presence in India, with offices in Chennai and other parts.

The company is looking to scale up its reach and operations. The new funds will be utilised for further their innovation journey, to strengthen strategic partnerships, global expansion, and hire talent.

Twixor will shortly launch its global SaaS platform: ‘Twixor AIM’, a no-code omni-channel messaging engine, and ‘Twixor Compute’, a low-code process automation engine, says a company press release.