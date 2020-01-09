Two-day XIME meet to evaluate ‘Make in India’

Fisker announces plan to go electric, and mass market
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME) will hold a two-day national seminar on ‘Make in India’ at its campus in Electronic City, Bengaluru on January 10-11.
Themed ‘Make in India: Making it work’, the National Seminar at XIME will talk about the progress of Make in India campaign since it was launched in 2014, highlight the drawbacks and challenges and seek solutions andstrategies required to boost and make the programme an exponential success.
The panel discussions, keynote sessions and fire chats during the seminar will further create awareness amidst young minds and encourage Small Medium Enterprise (SMEs) to work towards innovative business solutions which will eventually encourage ‘Make in India.’
J Philip, Chairman, XIME said that the conference aims to evaluate it extensively, highlight the challenges and seek solutions and strategies to boost the programme.
The Seminar is in line with XIME’s by now well-known tradition of organising meets on themes of contemporary importance in the field of management and the national economy, and aims to examine in-depth the current status of Make in India and to deliberate on the initiatives and actions that are required on the part of Government, Industry and Academics to take it forward.
As part of the meet, a panel discussions is also planned on both the days and will have eminent personalities such as Deepak Hota, CMD, BEML; Kamal Bali, President and MD, Volvo Group, India; Vikram Kirloskar President, CII; David Rasquinha Managing Director, EXIM Bank; Prof Suresh Babu M., IIT - Madras; Anand Sen, Executive Director and COO of Tata International Limited; Prof CP Chandrasekhar, Former Professor of Economics, JNU; Dr Rajeev Gowda, MP, Ajit Balakrishnan Chairman and CEO, Rediff.com; and MS Unnikrishnan MD and CEO, Thermax, exchanging and sharing their ideas, thoughts and perspectives related to different aspects of ‘Make in India’.
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
Commercial vehicles chief Girish Wagh believes total cost of ownership is the key
Had Ghosn not been arrested, would the merger have happened?
With the former Renault-Nissan boss likely to sing like a canary, the Japanese automaker has its work cut out
Choosing a 1-2 year tenure will help reinvest at a higher rate if interest rates move up
Following positive cues from the Asian markets, the Indian benchmark indices have rallied today. The Nifty and ...
With changes in applicability and disclosure requirements, the returns filing process just got more complex
The spot price of Natural Gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange broke below ₹156, a key level, last week. Thus, ...
Slaying stereotypes for 10 years now, Katja Lindeberg’s ‘clown princess’ has been holding a mirror to society
A music park combines the history of the Taiwan with its love for percussion
Different parts of Delhi have reverberated with the sounds of protests against new citizenship laws in the ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...