Two-day XIME meet to evaluate ‘Make in India’

Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME) will hold a two-day national seminar on ‘Make in India’ at its campus in Electronic City, Bengaluru on January 10-11.

Themed ‘Make in India: Making it work’, the National Seminar at XIME will talk about the progress of Make in India campaign since it was launched in 2014, highlight the drawbacks and challenges and seek solutions andstrategies required to boost and make the programme an exponential success.

The panel discussions, keynote sessions and fire chats during the seminar will further create awareness amidst young minds and encourage Small Medium Enterprise (SMEs) to work towards innovative business solutions which will eventually encourage ‘Make in India.’

J Philip, Chairman, XIME said that the conference aims to evaluate it extensively, highlight the challenges and seek solutions and strategies to boost the programme.

The Seminar is in line with XIME’s by now well-known tradition of organising meets on themes of contemporary importance in the field of management and the national economy, and aims to examine in-depth the current status of Make in India and to deliberate on the initiatives and actions that are required on the part of Government, Industry and Academics to take it forward.

Panel discussions

As part of the meet, a panel discussions is also planned on both the days and will have eminent personalities such as Deepak Hota, CMD, BEML; Kamal Bali, President and MD, Volvo Group, India; Vikram Kirloskar President, CII; David Rasquinha Managing Director, EXIM Bank; Prof Suresh Babu M., IIT - Madras; Anand Sen, Executive Director and COO of Tata International Limited; Prof CP Chandrasekhar, Former Professor of Economics, JNU; Dr Rajeev Gowda, MP, Ajit Balakrishnan Chairman and CEO, Rediff.com; and MS Unnikrishnan MD and CEO, Thermax, exchanging and sharing their ideas, thoughts and perspectives related to different aspects of ‘Make in India’.