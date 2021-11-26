Udyam Portal clocks over 58 lakh MSME Registrations: Swain

The Udyam Portal under the Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has registered 58 lakh applicants so far.

This portal is the only official platform of the central government that is used to register a new MSME or to re-register already registered one.

Speaking at 18th edition of the Global MSME Business Summit 2021 organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, B B Swain, Secretary, Ministry of MSME said that the Udyam Registration Portal has clocked over 58 lakhs registrations.

He also said that new components are being launched this year which includes the development of the National Resource Database System, a global market inclusion system for MSME units. This system is proposed to act as a central knowledge repository of export related data and foreign markets which will provide simplified information on trade statistics, market access issues and export potential indicators.

Swain said that the industry should utilize this platform to achieve rapid growth.