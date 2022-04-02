hamburger

Ukraine continue to advance against Russian forces near Kyiv, UK says

Reuters | April 2 | Updated on: Apr 02, 2022
Ukrainians who fled to Mexico amid Russia’s invasion of their homeland wait at an encampment to try to enter the United States at the San Ysidro Port of Entry of the US-Mexico border, in Tijuana, Mexico April 1, 2022. 

Russian forces are also reported to have withdrawn from Hostomel airport near the capital

Ukrainian forces continue to advance against withdrawing Russian forces in the vicinity of Kyiv, British military intelligence said on Saturday.

Russian forces are also reported to have withdrawn from Hostomel airport near the capital, which has been subject to fighting since the first day of the conflict, Britain's Ministry of Defence said in a regular bulletin.

"In the east of Ukraine, Ukrainian forces have secured a key route in eastern Kharkiv after heavy fighting," the ministry added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

