Uma Chigurupati takes over as new Chairperson of FICCI FLO

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Uma Chigurupati, businesswoman, marathoner and a vintner, is the new Chairperson of the FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO) Hyderabad Chapter.
She assumed charge in a Virtual Mode recently at a brief change of guard function. She will be in the office for one year 2021-2022. She takes the reins of the biggest and the most vibrant Chapter under FICCI FLO across India.
The multi-faceted Uma is the 21st Chairperson of the Chapter of 800 plus members. Uma brings with her a very rich experience of over 35 years. Along with her husband, she co-founded Granules India —which has a presence in over 70 countries and employs over 6,000 people. She handles KRSMA Estates, which has a vineyard and winery in Hampi. Uma, who is the Executive Director of Granules India, a pharmaceuticals manufacturing company.
Uma, along with her husband Krishna Prasad, holds a record of being the only couple to have participated in marathons in both the North Pole and the South Pole in the same year. The couple have another unique distinction. They are the world’s first couple to cover seven half-marathons across seven continents in seven days. They were the only couple out of 11 people from 10 countries who set that record.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
A former resident relives sepia-tinted memories of growing up in a hilly, colonial tea range of the Western ...
It starts with the lack of new email messages: A sudden silence from my personal world. It’s a mellow Saturday ...
Love for food sparks an unusual friendship between a visitor and an auto driver in Hyderabad’s colourful lanes
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...