Uma Chigurupati takes over as new Chairperson of FICCI FLO

Uma Chigurupati, businesswoman, marathoner and a vintner, is the new Chairperson of the FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO) Hyderabad Chapter.

She assumed charge in a Virtual Mode recently at a brief change of guard function. She will be in the office for one year 2021-2022. She takes the reins of the biggest and the most vibrant Chapter under FICCI FLO across India.

The multi-faceted Uma is the 21st Chairperson of the Chapter of 800 plus members. Uma brings with her a very rich experience of over 35 years. Along with her husband, she co-founded Granules India —which has a presence in over 70 countries and employs over 6,000 people. She handles KRSMA Estates, which has a vineyard and winery in Hampi. Uma, who is the Executive Director of Granules India, a pharmaceuticals manufacturing company.

Uma, along with her husband Krishna Prasad, holds a record of being the only couple to have participated in marathons in both the North Pole and the South Pole in the same year. The couple have another unique distinction. They are the world’s first couple to cover seven half-marathons across seven continents in seven days. They were the only couple out of 11 people from 10 countries who set that record.