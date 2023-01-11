The Uttar Pradesh government will organise roadshows at divisional headquarters from January 15 to garner investments from local entrepreneurs and businesspersons ahead of the Global Investors Summit next month.

The roadshows, to be held till February 2, will be organised by the UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), an official release said on Wednesday.

The initiative is a step towards making Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy as envisioned by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Global Investors Summit will be held from February 10-12.

Industrial Development Minister Nandgopal Nandi will be the chief guest in all the roadshows in eight divisional headquarters of Prayagraj, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Kanpur, Ayodhya, Bareilly and Jhansi, it added.