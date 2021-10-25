UP polls: Priyanka Gandhi promises free medical treatment up to ₹10 lakh

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Making another poll promise ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said free medical treatment of up to ₹10 lakh will be provided to people of the state if her party government is voted to power.
The Congress leader had flagged off her party's “Pratigya Yatras” from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district on Saturday with seven promises, including loan waiver for farmers and jobs to 20 lakh people if voted to power.
“Everyone saw the dilapidated condition of the health system of UP due to government neglect during the Corona period and now during the spread of fever. For ensuring good and cheap treatment, with the consent of the manifesto committee, the UP Congress has decided that if voted to power, our government will provide up to ₹10 lakh for treatment of any disease,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
Also read: UP polls: Congress to give 40% tickets to women
Among the other promises made by the party are purchase of wheat and paddy at ₹2,500 per quintal and ₹400 per quintal for sugarcane.
The party has also promised jobs to 20 lakh people, halving the electricity bill of all and a sum of ₹25,000 to families who faced financial crunch amid the Covid crisis.
Besides the party has decided to give 40 per cent tickets to women in elections and smartphones to girls who passed Class 12 and e-scooters to women graduates if voted to power.
Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are scheduled early next year.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...