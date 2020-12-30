US confirms first case of new highly contagious Covid-19 UK variant

The United States has confirmed the first case of the new highly contagious coronavirus variant that has caused an unprecedented spike in the number of cases in the United Kingdom.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed on Tuesday that a young man from Colorado had been infected by the new strain, Governor Jared Polis said, as cited in the Independent report.

According to the governor’s official statement, the man has been under quarantine in Elbert County and has reported no recent travel history to any country.

Now, the health administration is trying to contact trace to determine how the man has been infected with the new strain.

Authorities fear that his no recent travel history alluded to the likelihood of undetected transmission of the B117 variant in the US. Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Brett Giroir also said on Monday that the new variant is likely circulating within the US.

This comes as health experts across the world, including the World Health Organization, are trying to wrap their minds around the new strain of the virus.

However, health experts also believe that the new strain will not impede the Covid-19 vaccine efforts.