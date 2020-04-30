US provides additional $ 3 million to India to fight Covid-19

The US will provide an additional $3 million to India through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to support its efforts to fight the spread of Covid-19.

This increases the total assistance provided by the USAID to India for supporting its efforts against the virus to $ 5.9 million, according to a press statement issued by the US Embassy in New Delhi on Thursday. The announcement for the additional assistance was made by the US government on April 16, it added.

USAID is providing these funds, in coordination with the Indian government, to the Partnerships for Affordable Healthcare Access and Longevity (PAHAL) project, a financing platform of IPE Global.

“This additional funding to support India in its continuing efforts to combat Covid-19 is yet another example of the strong and enduring partnership between the United States and India,” US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster stated.

Through the PAHAL project, the USAID will support the National Health Authority to establish a financing facility that can mobilise resources from the private sector to assist over 20,000 health facilities enrolled under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), India’s health insurance scheme for the poor.