Investment proposals worth more than ₹3.5 lakh crore have been received at the two-day Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit in Dehradun against a target of ₹2 lakh crore, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said.

“This is the beginning of exploring the infinite possibilities of the new Uttarakhand. This will become a strong example in front of the entire world as to how Uttarakhand can be connected with industry in an eco-friendly manner,” Shah said at the closing ceremony of the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit at the Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, on Saturday.

The objective of making Uttarakhand a separate State was that it should develop rapidly, and remarkable progress had been made under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Home Minister noted.

“Many important initiatives have been taken in the State. The Chardham Yatra system here, the development of infrastructure, and the plan made for the border areas are commendable. Uttarakhand has become a policy-driven state with about thirty investor-friendly new policies,” Shah said, adding that governance with transparency had been promoted under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Uttarakhand was trying to live up to all the parameters to attract industry, including increasing ease of doing business, embracing single window clearance, simplifying difficult rules and putting in efforts to control the budget, the CM said. The State was trying to implement simple and transparent policies for many sectors, so that industrialists do not have to face any kind of problem, he added.

