Vaishali Nigam Sinha named ReNew Power’s Chief Sustainability, CSR and Communications Officer

Vaishali Nigam Sinha has been designated as the Chief Sustainability, CSR and Communications Officer at ReNew Power, one of India’s largest renewable energ Independent Power Producer. Under the ReNew India Initiative, Vaishali drives the company’s corporate social responsibility) and sustainability initiatives and is also Founding Chair, ReNew Foundation.

. She is a regular speaker at international forums like the Climate Week NYC, California Governor’s Global Climate Action Summit, Clinton Global Initiative, and events organized by WEF, UNDP and United Nations Global Compact Network. She is a President’s invitee to Columbia World Projects – a high-level forum at Columbia University created to tackle major global challenges. She also serves on the President’s Advisory Council at Wellesley College and the Columbia Global Centre’s Mumbai Advisory Board.

She is a member of the Governing Council of the UN Global Compact Network India (GCNI) and Chairperson of their Gender Committee; Chairperson of South Asian Women In Energy (SAWIE) – a body set up under USISPF to promote diversity and gender equity in energy sector; Chair, CII’s Indian Women Network and Woman Empowerment Committee and a member of the Governing Council of the Vedica Scholars Programme for Women. She is also a member of the Advisory Council of the CII-ITC Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development and Advisory Committee of the India Climate Collaborative- a platform promoting policy advocacy and thought leadership on climate change. Vaishali has also authored several opinion articles on a range of topics from sustainability to gender parity to CSR which have been published in leading Indian dailies, magazines, web portals and industry journals.

In October 2020, Vaishali was named among India’s 100 most important PR & Corporate Communication professionals and listed among Asia’s Most Influential Women in Renewable Energy by Solar Quarter magazine.Vaishali was felicitated for her outstanding contribution towards woman empowerment by CSR Journal in July 2019 and also recognized as being amongst India’s Top 25 Impactful CSR Leaders by the India CSR Network in April 2019.

Vaishali has completed the Owners and Presidents Management Program from Harvard Business School and has a Masters’ in Public Policy from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs, where she was an American Association of University Women (AAUW) scholar.