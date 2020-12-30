Vaping causes difficulty in concentrating, remembering, or making decisions: Study

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
According to the two new studies carried out by the researchers at the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC) vaping is directly associated with mental fog.
The study, published in the journals Tobacco Induced Diseases and Plos One, stated that both adults and kids who vape are more likely to report difficulty in concentrating, remembering, or making decisions than their non-vaping, non-smoking peers.
The study noted that kids who start vaping during their early teenage years are more likely to experience brain fog.
The study led by Dongmei Li, Ph.D., associate professor in the Clinical and Translational Science Institute at URMC, mined data from two major national surveys.
“Our studies add to growing evidence that vaping should not be considered a safe alternative to tobacco smoking,” said study author Li.
Also read: 19 genetic variants of Covid-19 that can dodge antibodies found in India: Study
For the study, the team examined over 18,000 middle and high school student responses to the National Youth Tobacco Survey and over 8,86,000 responses to the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System phone survey from US adults.
Both surveys asked similar questions about smoking and vaping habits as well as issues with memory, attention and mental function.
Both studies show that people who smoke and vape — regardless of age — are most likely to struggle with cognitive disorder.
Also read: Covid-19 vaccine confidence remains below 50% in any country: WEF Survey
“With the recent rise in teen vaping, this is very concerning and suggests that we need to intervene even earlier. Prevention programs that start in middle or high school might actually be too late,” Li added.
Li and her team say that further studies that follow kids and adults over time are needed to parse the cause and effect of vaping and mental fog.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Investors can do certain basic checks regularly to protect themselves from broker-related frauds
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Alembic at current levels. The stock had ...
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
The year was like no other: It gave us immeasurable grief but also taught us to hold hands
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Author Lea Singer uses unpublished letters to draw out a secret relationship between Vladimir Horowitz, one of ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...