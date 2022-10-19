Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has gifted a bicycle and chocolates to a three-year-old boy, who went to a police station in Burhanpur along with his father to complain against his mother who scolded him for being adamant.

Earlier on Sunday, a video showing the child complaining against his mother to sub-inspector Priyanka Nayak at Dedtalai police post in Burhanpur went viral on social media.

In the clip, the boy claimed that his mother "stole" his candies, which Nayak wrote on a paper.

Watch the video shared by a Twitter user.

“When the police officer asked the boy to sign the complaint, he drew some lines on the paper,” Nayak said.

After the clip went viral, Home Minister Narottam Mishra, in a video call to the boy on Tuesday, asked him what he wanted and promised to send chocolates and a bicycle to him.

After police delivered the gift to the boy on Tuesday, a video showing him happily riding the bicycle in the presence of cops and his family members was shared by the State Home Department on its official Twitter handle.

Watch the video retweeted by the minister himself.