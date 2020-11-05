79% of Indians would adopt a ‘robot nanny’ to help care for children while WFH: Survey

Panasonic Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb: Set the mood
IEEE, a global technical professional organisation for advancing technology, unveiled its survey report titled ‘Generation AI 2020: Health, Wellness, and Technology in a Post-COVID World.’
According to the survey, over 79 per cent of parents surveyed in India agreed that if they had the means, they would adopt a robot “nanny” to help take care of their children while working remotely from home, running errands or when otherwise occupied.
The survey also found that 81 per cent of surveyed parents in India agree that having a robot nanny to help their children do their homework would alleviate a significant amount of their Covid-19-related stress.
While 76 per cent of parents also agreed that they would trust a full-time nanny robot to help take care of their children even if they are not home.
Over two-thirds parents in India (64 per cent) agreed they would be comfortable using a robot nanny to take care of their infant or toddler child (under two-years-old).
69 per cent of parents are extremely or very comfortable leaving their child in the care of an AI-powered virtual nurse during a hospital stay.
Self-driving cleaning robots have also been deployed during the pandemic for various tasks, from disinfecting areas using ultraviolet lights and scrubbing floors, helping to maintain safe environments for essential workers and the public.
In India, more than half (58 per cent) of those surveyed said that they have complete trust in robots for cleaning and sanitisation purposes in a public space.
Knowing VR visitation technology could likely be more widely used in many ways in the future, such as nursing homes and intensive care units, a majority of those surveyed in India globally (81 per cent) say they would use a VR visiting system while 14 per cent would only visit in person.
The report surveyed 2,000 parents, aged 24-39 years old, with at least one child under 11 years old — 400 each in the United States, United Kingdom, India, China and Brazil. The surveys were conducted between September 25 – October 6, 2020.
