All you need to know about International Mother Language Day

International Mother Language Day is commemorated on February 21 every year to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism worldwide.

The 2022 International Mother Language Day theme is ‘Using technology for multilingual learning: Challenges and opportunities.’

The UNESCO will discuss the potential role of technology to advance multilingual education and support the development of quality teaching and learning for all.

The initiative and idea to celebrate this day came from Bangladesh. It was approved at the 1999 UNESCO General Conference and has been observed throughout the world since 2000, according to the UNESCO blog.

History

In Bangladesh, this day is celebrated to recognise the people of Bangladesh (then East Pakistan) who fought for recognition for the Bangla language.

In 1947, Pakistan had two separate parts, East Pakistan (currently known as Bangladesh) and West Pakistan. They were two independent nations with different cultures and languages.

In 1948, the Government of Pakistan declared Urdu as the sole national language, even though most people spoke Bengali or Bangla.

Bangladesh demanded Bangla to be one of the national languages. On February 21, 1952, there were protests all over the nation. Many people died. The Language Movement saw a success. Therefore, this day is commemorated to recognise those who fought for their mother language.

Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu stressed on how mother language plays a vital role in our lives.

Our mother language plays a vital role in our lives. From helping us frame our thoughts and emotions to connecting us to our rich legacy and vibrant culture, mother language empowers us in many ways. #MotherLanguageDay — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 21, 2022

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, said, “Plurality of languages needs celebration in India today”.

Greetings on International Mother Language Day! Salute to all martyrs who valiantly fought for the cause of mother language. Plurality of languages needs celebration in India today. We love all languages, we love our mother language.

ভাষা-মোদের ভালবাসা

সবাইকে নিয়ে বাঁচার আশা — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 21, 2022