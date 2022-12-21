Amazonhas announced that Fire TV users in the US can watch music videos for free. The ad-supported music videos will be available from artists on the Billboard Hot 100, including Taylor Swift, Drake, Harry Styles and Lizzo, according to a TechCrunch report. New content will be added on a daily basis.

Users will get personalised recommendations based on their likes and viewing history.

Users can access the feature by saying, “Alexa, find Music Videos” using the voice control or they can search for the same in the App store and then click to stream them on Fire TV.

In addition, Amazon provides access to additional ad-supported content, including business and finance news from Bloomberg, The Street, and CNBC. They can also watch game previews and trailers. The additional free content can be accessed by navigating to the Home icon on the Fire TV navigation bar or by pressing the Home button on the Alexa Voice remote.

This comes months after Amazon added free movie trailers, lifestyle content and sports highlights to Fire TV. Amazon has also launched Prime Gaming in India.