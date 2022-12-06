Amazon could soon launch Prime Gaming in India, according to a TechCrunch report. The service will provide free access to several titles along with Amazon Prime membership.

“With Prime Gaming (included with your Prime membership), unlock instant access to tons of exclusive content for your favourite games and a rotating collection of PC games each and every month,” the company wrote on the site.

The company mentioned India as an operational market for the service on its support page. Nevertheless, according to a TechCrunch report, users are redirected to a blank page while attempting to access Prime Gaming.

Some users shared references on social media to Prime Gaming’s possible launch in India, which Amazon quietly removed. The company did not respond to TechCrunch’s request for comment.

As per the report, the service, which is a revamped version of Twitch Prime, was originally launched in the US in 2016.

