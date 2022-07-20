Amazon Prime Video to stream select HBO Max originals in India

Amazon Prime Video has collaborated with Warner Bros. Discovery to offer HBO Max content on its service. Prime members can access a slate of 11 series and 10 feature films from HBO Max, including The Flight Attendant, Peacemaker, An American Pickle and Aquaman: Kind of Atlantis.

According to the Amazon Prime Video press release, the titles will be available at no extra cost. The company, in an earlier report, has announced a redesigned look to its Prime Video app on Android devices.

“We are certain that the viewers will appreciate the diverse mix of genres and stories that the exclusive HBO Max slate offers,” Manish Menghani, Director - Content Licensing, Amazon Prime Video India, said in a statement.

“At Prime Video, we believe in super-serving our customers and have built an incredible cadence in offering them premium international content, from blockbuster Amazon Originals to day-and-date premiere of the latest US TV shows, and a curated library of content in other foreign languages,” Menghani added.