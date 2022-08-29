BBC Studios inks content partnership with BookMyShow Stream

BBC Studios has inked an exclusive content partnership with homegrown streaming platform Bookmyshow Stream to tap into the Transaction Video-on-Demand space in India. This inaugural partnership will see the launch of a BBC First dedicated branded space in the form of a widget on the platform.

Consumers in India can access drama titles of the BBC First such as Sherwood,Ragdoll and Unforgotten S1 on BookMyShow and BookMyShow Stream platforms. .“BookMyShow Stream will feature other titles, including Smother Series 1-2, Traces Series 1-2, The Chelsea Detective, Happy Valley Series 1-2 and Unforgotten Series 1-4 on its platform over the next two quarters,” the statement added.

Stanley Fernandes, BBC Studios’ VP for Distribution, South Asia, said, “We are constantly looking at innovative ways to complement the evolving consumption habits of our audiences and are delighted to embark on this new partnership with BookMyShow Stream to reach new audiences in the dynamic and vibrant streaming landscape of India.”

Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow, said, “The TVOD space is gaining traction as more and more entertainment enthusiasts are imbibing the culture of ‘Pay for what you want to watch’, rather than having multiple subscriptions. With BBC Studios taking cognizance of the mammoth opportunity this category holds, we are excited to see this exclusive partnership scale it further. The BBC First widget on our platform will attract audiences gunning for purposeful content bringing the best of British content to India. Through this strategic partnership, we aim to take our entertainment quotient a notch higher and offer an unmatched viewing experience to our consumers.”

With over 2,000 titles available since its launch in February 2021, BookMyShow Stream features a specially curated library of content from around the world and India that users can Rent or Buy and watch.