Book a chef, get a menu of choice cooked at your home

OYCHEF, an app-based aggregator of chefs, has raised ₹2.5 crore in seed round from GrowthStories and other investors. Using the app, customers can book services of chefs, depending on the occasion.

The startup up, which so far on-boarded 45 chefs, is planning to rope in 350 chefs and 1,000 freelancer chefs in the next few weeks.

“We are planning to expand to Bengaluru and Goa by 2022. It will be followed by expansion to Mumbai, Pune and Delhi by 2023,” the startup said in a statement on Monday.

The Chefs are available on hire to prepare various meals for a few days, weeks, or even longer at your home.

Telangana’s IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan has formally launched the service in Hyderabad.

“With changing consumer expectations, food consumption behaviuor during the pandemic, startups like OYCHEF have unlocked as a major category. It will create newer employment opportunities,” he said.

“We will connect the foodies and chefs of their choice. The services are affordable, accessible and easy to book,” the OYCHEF statement said.

The startup said it followed a “rigorous chef on-boarding process and thoroughly checks the background of each chef, as the chef will directly be in touch with the women in the family.”

It claims that the platform has a range of chefs that can cook a variety of cuisines. “The chef service starts as low as ₹300 an hour. One can choose their menu or select from pre-set menus on the platform,” it said.

OYCHEF is planning to forge alliances with big apartment complexes and other institutions to expand its reach.