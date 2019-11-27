Box office collections: Why Ayushmann Khurrana is Bollywood’s ‘budget superstar’

He’s been delivering hit after hit despite the fact that his movies have limited budgets. Of the 13 that had him in the lead role, nine have become box office successes. It’s not hard to see why Ayushmannn Khurrana has come to be known as the ‘Budget Superstar’.

While some the Bollywood movies — even those made with a budget of over ₹100 crore — fail to impress moviegoers in spite of having big names in the industry in the credits, Khurrana has turned films with modest budgets of ₹10-36 crore into hits.

With his latest movie ‘Bala’ crossing the ₹100 crore mark at the box office (net box office collections), Khurrana has recorded his third success on the trot at the box office in 2019.

Of the three releases in 2019, Dream Girl and Bala crossed ₹100 crore mark, while Article 15, raked in ₹65 crore.

Comedy success

Of the 13 movies starring him in the lead role, at least 10 had comedy as the theme. He tasted success with his first Bollywood released, Vicky Donor, a comedy released in 2012. Made with a budget of around ₹10 crore, it went on to earn nearly ₹35 crore in net box office collections. However, two of comedic turns did not impress moviegoers too much.

The first time one of Khurrana’s movie’s crossed the ₹100 crore mark was in 2018, when Badhaai Ho ruled the screen. Made with a budget of around ₹29 crore, it recorded a box office collection of around ₹137 crore.

But Khurrana’s talent is not limited to comedies. His performance in the thriller Andhadhun and crime-drama Article 15 also won approval at the box office.

In 2020, he is expected to be seen with Amitabh Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo. He is also shooting for another movie, titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Savadhan.