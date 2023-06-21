On day two of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023, India bagged a total of six awards — one gold, three silver, and two bronze medals. The agencies that gained recognition include — FCB India, FCB Kinnect, FCB Interface, Leo Burnett, DDB Mudra Group, and Dentsu Creative.

Here’s a sneak peek of the campaigns that bagged the awards at Cannes Lions 2023:

Gold accolade

FCB India’s Untangling the politics of hair campaign has secured the gold ranking this year in the category of Industry Craft - Outdoor. The campaign was produced for STIR and featured photographs created and conceived by FCB India’s Rohit Chawla and Swati Bhattacharya. It was aimed to bring attention to the Mahsa Amini protests in Iran. This sprung up in the wake of the custodial death of 22-year-old Amini after she had been arrested for a strand of her hair escaping her hijab.

https://t.co/en32n2aa3I#canneslions2023

STIR and FCB India win Gold at Cannes Industry Craft Lions 2023

STIR and FCB India win Gold at Cannes Industry Craft Lions 2023

'Untangling the Politics of Hair', a photo campaign produced by FCB India for STIR receives the gold at Cannes Lions 2023.

Silver accolade

FCB Kinnect and FCB Interface bagged two Silver Lions under the entertainment category. Their work with Chatpat campaign for SOS Children’s Villages was recognised under Influencer and Co-Creation sub-category; while the TR. for Teacher for Navneet was recognised under the ‘Social Behaviour and Cultural Insight’ sub-category. Chatpat aimed to support the childcare NGO in creating awareness and raise funds for the homeless and destitute.

Navneet’s Tr. for Teacher campaign aimed at recoginising and honouring teachers with the title of Tr.

Leo Burnett bagged the other silver accolade under Industry Lions for Sport’s Live Experience category for Airtel’s 175 Replayed campaign. It recreated an in-stadium experience of cricketer Kapil Dev’s 175-not-out innings against Zimbabwe at the 1983 World Cup.

Bronze accolade

Dentsu Creative was awarded a Bronze Lion for Vendantu’s The Everything Book campaign under the Design’s Promotional Print Media category. The campaign aimed to bridge the education gap in rural India by providing high-speed internet access.

DDB Mudra Group bagged another bronze for Battleground Mobile India’s (BGMI) Machinegun Mouth campaign. It was recognised under the Entertainment Lion for Gaming category for audio-visual content.

We are thrilled to announce that Battlegrounds Mobile India 'Machine-Gun Mouth' campaign has brought home a Bronze Lion for the second year in a row.



Battlegrounds Mobile India 'Machine-Gun Mouth' campaign has brought home a Bronze Lion for the second year in a row.

No Indian agencies gained recognition under Film Craft, Digital Craft and Entertainment Lions for Music categories.

To know more about campaigns from India, check out the list of entries to Cannes Lions 2023 here.