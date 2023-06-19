The following programmes would be of your interest;
- 1. Harness the Black Effect: Diversity as a Game Changer for Brands
The session backed by BECA (The Black Executive CMO Alliance) will feature Kara Smith from Deloitteas a speaker. Smith is a Manager at Deloitte Digital’s Applied Design Practice. Speakers who will address the session include — Brianne Boles-Marshall of General Motors; Mars Wrigley’s Cleyana Mayweather; and Johnson & Johnson’s Freddie Williams.
- 2. Innovation Lions Shortlist Presentations — Live Judging in Action
- 3. Creative Alchemy: Mixing Media and Creativity to Achieve Advertising Magic
Speakers of the session include Kate McCagg, Chief of the Brand Innovation Lab at Amazon Ads; Tara Ford, Chief Creative Officer of The Monkeys, a board member of the Advertising Council of Australia, and a member of the D&AD Advisory Board; Maureen Bosetti who specialises in strategic investment; and Shula Sinclair, a Chief Strategy Officer at mSix&Partners.
- 4. Happy Tension: The Power of CMO and CFO Partners
The session backed by Mastercard will feature the company’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Raja Rajamannar as a speaker. He is also a Wall Street Journal-best-selling author and World Federation of Advertisers president. Sachin Mehra, CFO of Mastercard, will also address the topic along with Kelly Llanos, a columnist, and a graphic designer.
- 5. Workshop: How Can You Respond to the Climate Emergency?
The session backed by Ad Net Zero will feature Jordan Hunter-Powell of dentsu; and Sebastian Munden, Chairman of Ad Net Zero as speakers.
- 6. Titanium Lions Shortlist Presentations — Live Judging in Action
- 7. The Changemakers — Stacie Graham, WPP
The session sponsored by The Female Quotient will feature Stacie Graham, Global Director, Racial Equity Programme of WPP; and Laura Swinton Editor-in-chief and MD of Little Black Book (LBB).
- 8. ‘How To Use Creative Transformation To Disrupt Your Business’
The session backed by Pfizer will feature the company’s Global Chief Marketing Officer Drew Panayiotou; and Chief Commercial Officer, President-Global Biopharmaceuticals Business Angela Hwang. The speakers also include the Founder and CEO of Thrive Global Arianna Huffington, and poet IN-Q.
