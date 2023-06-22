On the third day of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023, the winners in the Creative B2B, Creative Data, Direct, Media, PR, and Social and Influencer Lions were announced. The Media Network of the Year Award was also honoured, bagged by Mindshare, PHD Worldwide and Wavemaker.

The countries that bagged the Grand Prix under various categories include Argentina, Canada, USA and Australia.

Creative B2B Lions

Of the 446 entries received under this category, 16 Lions were awarded - two Gold, five Silver, eight Bronze, and the Grand Prix. ‘Eart4’, for B3 Stock Exchange and UN Global Compact, by AlmapBBDO, São Paulo, secured the Grand Pix.

Creative Data Lions

Of the 418 entries, 15 Lions were awarded with two Gold, five Silver, seven Bronze, and the Grand Prix. ‘The Artois Probability’, for Stella Artois, by GUT, Buenos Aires, Argentina bagged the Grand Pix award. It showcased the use of creative data by intertwining historical knowledge, art, and technology, highlighting Stella Artois’ heritage, raising brand awareness, and presenting an opportunity for outdoor installations while offering a unique experience for audiences.

Direct Lions

Of the 1,939 entries, 60 Lions were awarded: ten Gold, 19 Silver, and 30 Bronze. The Grand Prix was awarded to ‘Runner 321’, for Adidas, by FCB Toronto, Canada.

Media Lions

The category received 1853 entries and 60 Lions were awarded with ten Gold, 17 Silver, and 32 Bronze. The Grand Prix was presented to ‘#Turnyourback’, for Dove, by Ogilvy, London / DAVID, Madrid.

PR Lions

52 Lions were awarded from 1,600 entries received under this segment. The accolades include - eight Gold, 17 Silver, and 26 Bronze. The Grand Prix went to ‘Self Love Bouquet’, for DoorDash by GUT, Los Angeles, USA.

Social & Influencer Lions

Of the 1,462 entries received under the category, 49 Lions were awarded - eight Gold, 15 Silver, and 25 Bronze. The Grand Prix was presented to ‘Flipvertising’, for Samsung, by CHEP Network, Sydney, Australia. To launch Samsung’s flagship smartphone, the brand flipped the idea of ad targeting to create a competition for Australian GenZers to win a flagship Galaxy Z Flip 4 phone, boosting brand sales by 34 per cent.

