Curtains down on the livelihoods of folk artists amid the surging Covid wave

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
When John Milton, a fifty-year-old folk artist from Chennai, received a call from his fellow artist, Milton could not control his tears. “I am selling my phone for ₹10,500 to meet my expenses. I will not be reachable for quite a while,” the artist, who returned to Kerala, told Milton.
Milton has got used to such painful separation in recent times. “Over 60 per cent of performers have quit. They find other jobs that pay them, and they never return,” said Milton, who runs Bharatha Kalai Koodam at Villivakkam in Chennai, to teach traditional art forms such as Thappattam, Silambattam, Oyilattam, and Poikkal Kuthirai.
The Covid-19 pandemic has drawn the curtains down on the lives and livelihoods of many folk artists like Milton, who were dependent on corporate events, birthdays, marriage functions and temple festivals to earn a living. Before Covid-19, Milton had over 40 artists and he would get nearly ten events a month. He used to arrange performers for events in various places such as Madurai, Tanjore and in Kerala. Today, only eight artists have chosen to stay with Milton, but they too are employed in other jobs.
“We rarely get any business. The government has restricted the number of attendees to events. How would people book us?” Milton asked, adding, “Even if we get one event in a month, we need to meet conveyance charges to take it up.”
The second wave of Covid and the restrictions on public gatherings to curtail the spread are still keeping their lives in the dark.
“Just when they thought they could revive, things are again going down due to the surge in Covid-19 cases. Most artists come from the poorest sections of society. People from the middle class or superstars are not representatives of the reality of the state of the artists,” said TM Krishna, a noted musician, writer and activist.
The situation is no different for Vishwa Bharath (29), a famous Parai artist in the city who trains and performs Thappattam and Parai Attam at corporate and public events with his Folktales team.
“In pre-Covid times, we used to get 25 shows per month. At times, we even had daily shows but after Covid, getting two shows a month itself is a big achievement,” Bharath said.
At the height of lockdown last year, Bharath got into online tutoring for a few months to keep the show going. This year, he along with his team did few awareness campaigns for Covid-19 and got few performances during the election.
“We got some performances during the election but Parai Attam is a group art form where 8-10 artists are required but during election time, they were allowing only 3-4 people since candidates had some restrictions on spending,” said Bharath.
“We ourselves also avoided a lot of shows during elections since I don’t want to put my team members at the risk of infection,” he added.
During the lockdown phase, Milton has sold around 26 sovereigns of gold to tide over the financial crisis. Of which, he paid two months’ salary to the artists before they withdrew to their native.
In view of the pandemic, the Tamil Nadu government announced a payment of ₹1,000 as a special relief fund to the registered members of folk artists welfare. However, Milton said the assistance applies only to registered artists and he wasn’t even aware of the registration process.
TM Krishna commented, “In most of the cases, the money never went to the artists. The State government does not have a proper record of who are the folk artists. It was individuals and private organisations that did the most to these artists during the pandemic. And that is unsustainable.”
Krishna also added that the need of the hour is an economic system in the lines of NREGA for the artists, marginalised artists & artisans and legislation that guarantees work and money on a self-selection basis.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
It starts with the lack of new email messages: A sudden silence from my personal world. It’s a mellow Saturday ...
Love for food sparks an unusual friendship between a visitor and an auto driver in Hyderabad’s colourful lanes
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...