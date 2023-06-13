Ahead of International Yoga Day (June 21), the government has advised its officials to take a ‘Y Break’ — the name given for a short break while in office, to de-stress themselves through Yoga.

“The officials can now benefit themselves while sitting in their office chair and practicing a short-duration Yoga protocol, namely YBreak@Workplace — Yoga at chair, to refresh, de-stress and refocus,” an office memorandum (OM) of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), dated June 12, said.

The programme, originally designed by the Ayush Ministry, has new features added by the Delhi-based Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga.

Yoga Break (Y break) protocol consists of a few ‘light’ practices that can be done in a few minutes. Developed by eminent experts, the protocol has been tested and includes Asanas (postures), Pranayama (breathing techniques) and Dhyana (meditation). The Ministry has uploaded four videos (Yoga at Chair, Yoga for Workaholics 1, Yoga for Workaholics 2 and Yoga Break) on its website (https://yoga.ayush.gov.in/Y-Break/) to help officials.

, All Central ministries/ departments have been requested to disseminate information on the Yoga break protocol amongst their employees.

In 2021, the Ministry launched the ‘Y-Break’ mobile application. The Yoga protocol in the Y-Break application comprises a few simple Yogic practices such as Tadasana- Urdhva-hastottanasana- Tadasana, Skandha chakra- Uttanamandukasana– Kati Chakrasana, Ardhachakrasana, PrasaritaPadottanasana- Deep Breathing, Nadishodhana Pranayama and Bhramari Pranayama- Dhyana.

This module was launched in January 2020 as a pilot project in six metro citie. A 15-day trial was conducted by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga in collaboration with six leading Yoga Institutes, drew 717 participants from private and Government bodies.

According to the government’s Citizen Engagement Platform, MyGov, Yoga has emerged as one of the most trusted means to boost physical and mental well-being. The word “Yoga” is derived from the Sanskrit root “yuj” meaning “to join”, “to yoke” or “to unite”, symbolising the unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between human and nature, and a holistic approach to health and well-being.

June 21 has been declared International Yoga Day by the United Nations General Assembly. In its resolution, the UNGA said “Yoga provides a holistic approach to health and well-being, apart from striking a balance between all aspects of life. The wider dissemination of information about the benefits of practising Yoga would be beneficial for the health of the world population.” This ushered in a holistic health revolution, in which attention was given more to prevention rather than the cure, added the portal.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit