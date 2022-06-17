Digital dashboard to mobilise, monitor crowds at Modi’s Vadodara meet

As many as four lakh people are expected to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan’ address in Vadodara on Saturday. What’s unique about the event is the way digital tools are being used to make mass mobilisation swift, effective and orderly.

State authorities are using an online dashboard for registration, tracking, monitoring and mobilising of visitors to the venue located on the outskirts of Vadodara city. The digital platform has been developed by State agency, Gujarat Informatics Limited (GIL), using a form-based Management Information System (MIS).

Monitoring with ease

On the dashboard, officers will key-in data such as event name, visitors’ list, taluka (tehsil) list, vehicle allotments (private and State transport buses), starting points, end points, etc. The dashboard is monitored from a centrally-connected helpdesk/control room set up at the Vadodara district collectorate, which flags any abnormal events to the concerned team of officers.

“Such a dashboard was used for the first time during the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium in February 2020. It showed remarkable ease of coordination for the authorities even as over 80,000 people were brought in from different districts. After a successful experience, authorities are now using it for similar large gatherings,” said a senior official at GIL.

The dashboard, accessible through an authorised user ID and password, shows the status of each of the numbered vehicles, their location, contacts of their respective drivers/conductors and nodal officers.

Huge crowds expected

“From Panchmahal district, we are taking about 65,000 people for the event. Smallest of the details is uploaded on the dashboard. Any emergency or breakdown of a vehicle is immediately reported to the control room. They would make alternate arrangements. Dashboard makes execution faster and easier for ground staff,” said one of the nodal officers from that district.

A control room will monitor the route of the vehicles, alert on any deviation and also ensure timely departure and arrival to prevent congestion and traffic chaos at the venue. In all, about 11,000 vehicles, including 2,700 ST buses and 1,300 private buses are expected in Vadodara from the districts of Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Anand and Kheda.